Keita reveals truth behind failed move to Juve & Tottenham

Former Lazio star Keita Balde talked to assembled media on Thursday evening as he took his first press conference as a new Monaco player.



The Senegal International had been linked with joining Juventus, Tottenham and Inter in the summer but Monaco eventually managed to persuade both Lazio and the player offering € 30 million to seal the transfer of the 22-year-old.



“There had been many talks about my move away from Lazio but the truth is that nobody has never made a concrete offer. Monaco were the only club to make a concrete proposal”, Keita said.



“I am a young player, I am only 22. I hope I will improve in this league and I will do my best in training. I’ve worked a lot in my career.”



​Keita’s Lazio contract was due to expire in 2018 and Lazio president Claudio Lotito was desperate to sell the Senegalese striker before the end of the summer. Monaco offered € 30 million in the deadline day, whilst Juventus are reported to have made a proposal in the region of € 15 million whilst the interest of Tottenham had never turned into a concrete bid.

