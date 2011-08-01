Keita reveals truth behind failed move to Juve & Tottenham
07 September at 18:25Former Lazio star Keita Balde talked to assembled media on Thursday evening as he took his first press conference as a new Monaco player.
The Senegal International had been linked with joining Juventus, Tottenham and Inter in the summer but Monaco eventually managed to persuade both Lazio and the player offering € 30 million to seal the transfer of the 22-year-old.
“There had been many talks about my move away from Lazio but the truth is that nobody has never made a concrete offer. Monaco were the only club to make a concrete proposal”, Keita said.
“I am a young player, I am only 22. I hope I will improve in this league and I will do my best in training. I’ve worked a lot in my career.”
Keita’s Lazio contract was due to expire in 2018 and Lazio president Claudio Lotito was desperate to sell the Senegalese striker before the end of the summer. Monaco offered € 30 million in the deadline day, whilst Juventus are reported to have made a proposal in the region of € 15 million whilst the interest of Tottenham had never turned into a concrete bid.
