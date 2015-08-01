The long summer of market rebellion continues. Among the many ‘cases’ between players and clubs, in Italy there is such a case between Keita Baldé and Lazio. The player’s contract with the Roman club is due to expire in 2018 and the 22 year old has no intention of renewing it. Club president Claudio Lotito has received many offers from Italy and abroad, with the numbers reaching up to 30 million EUR. But so far, Lotito has refused, and the former Barcelona player is thought to be leaning towards Juventus, even asking for leave. Lazio though, are less than satisfied by the Bianconeri offer 20 million EUR.

STRESS CERTIFICATE - Last Sunday, the Senegalese attacker was not called for the Italian Super Cup played between Biancocelesti and Massimiliano Allegri's team. From there, a series of accusations and counter-accusations started between the club and agent of the player, Roberto Calenda. In recent days Keita has not gone to Formello to train with Simone Inzaghi, but without permission. According to Calciomercato.com, the attacker has sent a certificate to the club: his doctor has granted him five days of rest for stress. The note will be passed along to those who will review and evaluate it. Communication to the company was done through certified e-mail. After Bernardeschi and Kalinic, another medical certificate for stress now affects the market.