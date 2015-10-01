Kepa in ‘no rush’ to sign new contract amid Real Madrid and Chelsea links
03 December at 22:00PSG, Real Madrid or a renewal with Athletic Bilbao? That seems to be the choice facing the 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper. That said, he is in no hurry to sort out his future, as illustrated by what he told Marca: “I try to feel comfortable. There are things which are part of football, but I am only focusing on the things I can control, which is to play well and continuously look to improve.”
Since being promoted to the first team, the Ondarroa native has been in fine form which has inevitably brought him to the attention of the world's biggest clubs.
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has sought to distance himself from rumours he could be brought in as a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas next summer. The Frenchman reaffirmed his faith in the 'keepers currently at his disposal, but this has done nothing to dampen speculation that his club could look to strengthen their Spanish contingent once again by making a move to sign him on a free transfer.
(Marca)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments