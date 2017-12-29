Kepa opens up about Real Madrid move
29 December at 16:05It’s no secret that Real Madrid is looking to replace struggling Keylor Navas between the pipes at the Santiago Bernabeu. The favorite to take the mantle is Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The youngster has vacillated between comments that he plans to renew in Bilbao, and no comments at all. Recently, his words mirrored the latter.
“I have a contract this year and another one, until 2018,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “I am calm, happy, and focused on this part of the season in which we play a lot. My goal is to make strong finish to the season, and to be able to enter Europe and help the team as much as I can. Let's go step by step. If there is something to announce, it will be announced.”
“It has been a nice season for me and I'm happy where I am.” However, he added, “Although, I'm aware that keeping me is very difficult.”
Go to comments