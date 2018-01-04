Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly already penned an agreement with reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, reports AS.

The 23-year-old has impressed in goal for the Basque side this season, appearing 14 times already and has been a regular since he arrived in the senior team last summer. Even last season the Spaniard had made 23 appearances for the men in red and white.

AS say that he has already penned a contract with Real Madrid and while the exact details haven’t been revealed to them by their source, he will pen a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. And while it is not known whether he will join the club immediately or the next summer on a free transfer, Kepa wants the Los Blancos to sign him for 20 million euros such that he joins them this month itself.

Zinedine Zidane had a meeting with the club’s directors yesterday and it was decided that Kepa will be signed in June, but the keeper’s uncomfortable contractual situation might have convinced Real into signing him immediately.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)