Many eyebrows were raised when Milan saw off competition from some of Europe’s other heavyweight clubs to sign Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie. Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella was gifted the 20-year-old Ivorian on an initial two-year loan deal for just €4M with a view to taking the player outright in 2019 for a further €24M.



After just one round of fixtures in the new Serie A season, Kessie’s arrival at Casa Milan looks to have been one of the signings of the summer window with the coach suitably impressed at the way the Ivorian has slotted into his new-look side.



Montella’s trust in his young charge was evident immediately on a sultry evening in Reggio Calabria when Kessie scored his side’s first goal of the new campaign from the penalty spot, as the obviously delighted Montella stated afterwards that he was given the job of taking spot-kicks before last weekend’s big kick-off.







Many observers were critical of Kessie’s performances in the second-half of last season for Atalanta; a loss of form and direction as rumours circulated on a daily basis of where his future lay, played an obvious part in the youngster’s dip in quality after he took Serie A by storm in the opening half of the campaign.



All that is water under the bridge and already we’ve witnessed Kessie’s outstanding ability and indeed, flexibility in his fledgling career with the Rossoneri. The business Milan struck with the Bergamo side now looks to be a stroke of genius by new CEO Marco Fassone and Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli.



While all the attention this summer has focused on the arrival of Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, it may just turn out that the true leader of the new Milan turns out to be a player who is ten years his junior.







Steve Mitchell (@barafundler)



