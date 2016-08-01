Franck Kessie. The 20-year-old Atalanta star is currently on AFCON 2017 duty with his country as transfer speculation surrounding his future continues to dominate the sports pages around Europe.

Reports from Gianluca Di Marzio suggest that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to hijack both Chelsea and Manchester United’s pursuit of Ivorian midfielder. The 20-year-old Atalanta star is currently on AFCON 2017 duty with his country as transfer speculation surrounding his future continues to dominate the sports pages around Europe.

His agent recently declared that the two Premier League giants had both made initial enquiries about his client and now it’s believed that the French champions have joined the race for his signature.



Adept at playing both as an attacking midfielder or a defensive linchpin, Kessie’s market value has soared this season after some wonderful displays for the Serie A side. It’s now believed that this value has risen to £30 million with the club from Bergamo having reportedly rejected a £20 million offer from Chelsea already.



His agent remains tight-lipped on what the eventual figure will be; in a recent interview he explained that; “I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him. Franck is very, young so we have to be very careful about his development.”