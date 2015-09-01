According to Calciomercato.com’s transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie will be heading to the Premier League after Serie A champions Juventus pulled out of the race to sign him.



The 20-year-old Ivorian international, currently representing his country at the AFCON 2017 tournament in the Gabon, has been the hottest name in the January window so far but it seems the duel to sign him has come down to two clubs; Chelsea and Manchester United.





The Premier League duo have been chasing his signature for several weeks now and look set to continue fighting it out until the end of the month. The Red Devils were reported to have stepped up their chase on Saturday whilst the West London side have reportedly already made a bid in excess of €20 million.

Whilst a January switch is looking unlikely due to the fact that Kessie is away on international duty, the most likely scenario at the current time could be that a deal will be brokered that keeps him in Bergamo for the remainder of the current campaign before moving to his new employer in the summer.