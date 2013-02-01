Kessié insists AC Milan must keep their feet on the ground

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié spoke to Mediaset Premium in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 victory away to Cagliari in the Sardinia Arena.



The Ivorian scored his first brace for the Rossoneri, overturning Nicolò Barella’s opener. Here is what the 21-year-old had to say post-match:



“It’s a very important win for us. I’m happy with the three points, but we must continue working in order to be ready for next weekend. I had a knock, which is why I had to go off early. I’m very pleased to have scored my first brace for AC Milan.



“Gattuso was a great champion. I’ve just started now and I need to grow slowly by learning from him. I am happy and must continue like this.”



The game had been in doubt earlier this afternoon, as Sardinia was hit by heavy gusts of wind which the authorities may have deemed unsafe for the public. However, after lengthy discussions, the match went ahead and Franck Kessié will be doubly glad that it did.



(Mediaset Premium)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)