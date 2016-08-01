Kessie Live, the meeting is almost over as we will soon have updates



It is an important day for Milan and for Franck Kessie. Today, Milan will meet up with Atalanta to talk about the Ivorian midfielder. Mirabelli (Milan's new sporting director) has found an agreement with the player's entourage as he will meet the player's agent (Atangana) again at Casa Milan to complete all of the remaining details. Let's not forget that Roma have an agreement with Atalanta but not with the player...





Follow all of the live action here on Calciomercato.com:



21:45 : THE MEETING IS ALMOST OVER - The meeting between Milan and Atalanta for Kessié is almost over. We will soon have updates on Calciomercato.com.



19.00 - THE MEETING BEGINS - The meeting between Milan and Atalanta has started as they look to find an agreement for Kessie.



18:35 - THE MEETING WILL START SOON - Marco Fassone has arrived as the meeting between Milan and Atalanta will occur soon.



16:30 - FASSONE LEAVES - Han Li and Marco Fassone have left Milanello. Massimiliano Mirabelli did not leave as he is still there.



15:40 - FASSONE ARRIVED AT MILANELLO - Marco Fassone, Massimiliano Mirabelli and Han Li are all present at Milanello.