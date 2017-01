Manchester United have made contact with the agent of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié over a possible January transfer , Sky Italia reports . Kessié is one of Serie A’s most interesting midfielders having scored seven goals and registered two assists in 17 games so far this season.Kessié, 19, is also a transfer target of both Chelsea and Everton. The Toffees have offered € 17 million, but Atalanta have rejected the Toffees’ bid as they have slapped € 25 million price-tag on their promising midfielder.​Meantime, Manchester United have failed to make an opening bid for the former Cesena midfielder although theto know whether the player would be open to move to the Old Trafford in January.Kessié has been included in the Cote d’Ivoire senior team squad for the Africa Cup of nations.