Kessie: Man Utd make contact over January move for top Serie A midfielder
14 January at 13:45Manchester United have made contact with the agent of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié over a possible January transfer, Sky Italia reports. Kessié is one of Serie A’s most interesting midfielders having scored seven goals and registered two assists in 17 games so far this season.
Kessié, 19, is also a transfer target of both Chelsea and Everton. The Toffees have offered € 17 million, but Atalanta have rejected the Toffees’ bid as they have slapped € 25 million price-tag on their promising midfielder.
According to our columnist David Amoyal, however, Atalanta are not going to sell Kessié in the January transfer window. Amoyal has discussed Kessié’s transfer status in the first episode of the calciomercato.com podcast.
Meantime, Manchester United have failed to make an opening bid for the former Cesena midfielder although the Red Devils have made contact with the player’s entourage to know whether the player would be open to move to the Old Trafford in January.
Kessié has been included in the Cote d’Ivoire senior team squad for the Africa Cup of nations.
Share on