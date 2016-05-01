The agent of highly-rated Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has confirmed that Manchester United have joined the race to sign the 20-year-old. George Atangana has explained that; “We have a lot of interest from the Premier League. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal. I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him. Franck is very, young so we have to be very careful about his development”.









Kessie has been dubbed the "New Yaya Toure" after some outstanding performances for the Bergamo club this season. United's Premier League rivals Chelsea, have already reportedly had a £21.5 million bid rejected this week but with Morgan Schneiderlin set to leave Old Trafford in January, Kessie has been identified by Jose Mourinho as the right man to take his place.