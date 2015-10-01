Kessie: Napoli prepare opening bid for Chelsea, Man Utd target
22 February at 14:10Franck Kessié will be leaving Atalanta at the end of the season as the Ivorian midfielder has imposed himself as one of the most promising midfielders playing in Europe. The 19-year-old starlet has attracted the interest of some of the best European clubs out there: from Chelsea to Manchester United, to AC Milan, Roma, Napoli and Juventus there are plenty of clubs queuing to know the transfer availability of the Atalanta star.
According to Il Corriere di Beragamo (via Iamnaples) Napoli are going to make an opening bid for Kessié putting on the table € 25 million plus Alberto Grassi who had moved from Atalanta to Napoli last year but returned to Bergamo on loan at the beginning of the current campaign.
Atalanta are in no rush to sell the player as they know there could be a bidding war in the summer given that most of the clubs interested are open to splash the cash to welcome the services of the rock solid centre midfielder.
