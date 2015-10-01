5 - Kevin Lasagna is the first Udinese player to score in five successive Serie A games since Antonio Di Natale in May 2010. Heritage. #BolognaUdinese — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 30, 2017

In addition to having the best name in Serie A, Udinese’s Kevin Lasagna has proven to be one of the most dangerous strikers in Italy. The forward added to his remarkable story by scoring, yet again, against Bologna and equaling a record set by Antonio Di Natale.With his 48th minute goal to give his side a 2-1 lead, Lasagna netted in his fifth consecutive Serie A match. Di Natale is the last Bianconeri player to show such consistency, having done so in 2010.The goal was Lasagna’s seventh of the season as he continues his remarkable story which began in semi-pro ball only a few seasons ago.