Keylor Navas has confirmed that he wants to

The Costa Rican went through a rocky night on Tuesday as his Merengues squeezed past Bayern Munich to reach their third straight Champions League final, their fourth appearance in the game in five years.

Yet despite being there for a number of seasons and two jug-eared trophies, the shotstopper isn’t Florentino Perez’s favourite player, and speculation is rife that Real want to land either Gigi Donnarumma, David De Gea, Thibaut Courtois or even Alisson of Roma.

Yet speaking to AS after the game, the 31-year-old said that “it is a privilege to be there. If I had the choice, I would renew my deal and retire here. I also think that there are people who love me, and I thank them for that.”

With reports that Thibaut Courtois has asked Chelsea to sell him, Real Madrid’s incumbent could find himself on the way out...