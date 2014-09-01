Juventus starhas confirmed that his compatriot and Germany teammate Benedit Howedes will be joining Juventus in the coming hours.Howedes hasin order to join the Old Lady who has now reached an agreement with both the player and Schalke 04. Howedes will be moving to Juventus on loan with option to buy set to € 15 million.“I talked to Benedikt and I am happy he will join Juventus”, Khedira said.“He is a leader and he always gives the best, he will be very important for us. Things will be easier with him because he can cover many roles in defence.Trainings are tough and I took a while to settle in well too. Trainings with [Juventus boss] Allegri are the toughest I’ve ever done.”