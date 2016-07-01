Khedira could leave Juve if Emre Can joins from Liverpool
23 September at 18:35Juventus star Samì Khedira could be leaving Juventus at the end of the season. The Germany International will see his contract expire in 2019 but this could be his last season at the Allianz Stadium given that the bianconeri are chasing his ‘heir’ Emre Can.
The contract of the Liverpool star expires in 2018 and as of today the Reds have yet to reach an agreement to extend his stay at the club.
Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed calciomercato.com at the end of August that the Old Lady is monitoring the Germany star.
Khedira will either decide to extend his stay in Turin or leave the bianconeri at the end of the season if Emre Can arrives in Italy.
Juventus are planning to sign Emre Can as a free agent at the end of the season if he fails to pen a new deal with Liverpool and that could lead Khedira to move to the MLS where there are many clubs interested in signing him.
Go to comments