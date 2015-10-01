Khedira: 'Injury? I am back. On Howedes...'

Sami Khedira spoke to the press ahea of Germany's game against Norway, here is what he had to say: " I feel pretty good as I will be playing tomorrow. My knee? Everything is okay, I recuperated well. Return in Stuttgart? It has been since 2010 that I haven't had the occasion to play there, it will be a very special game for me that's for sure. Improvements? Yes we have to be better. It isn't a tactical issue, when we lose the ball we have to be more efficient to get it back. We always have to remain in movement that is very important indeed".



Khedira then also talked about Juve's new signing Howedes, here is what he had to say: "I know Benni very well and we have played together on numerous occasions. He has a strong character and he is a great guy. For Juve, he will be very important because he is very prepared and smart. I think he took the right decision by coming to the Italian Serie A".