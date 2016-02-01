Sami Khedira has compared his current Coach at Juventus, Max Allegri.

The 29-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2015 on a free from Real Madrid, and his words come at a time when the Tuscan Coach is under some fire for losing Juventus the SuperCup final in Doha, a game which went down to penalties.

“With Juventus and Allegri things are done quite similarly to how Pep does them,” the former Real Madrid man told the

Under Guardiola “the rules were very strict”.

Khedira was contrasting Allegri with Carlo Ancelotti, who managed him at Real Madrid. “I know how Ancelotti is, he gives players a lot of freedom because he wants them to be creative.

“He’s not your typical Italian because he’s been influence a lot by his experiences overseas. I was very happy with him.

“I’ve never worked [had a ‘real’ job] but with Allegri there are very rigid rules.