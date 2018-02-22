Khedira personally provides injury update ahead of AC Milan and Real clashes
24 March at 12:10Sami Khedira has provided a positive update regarding his injury, ahead of Juventus' upcoming games against AC Milan and Real Madrid.
The midfielder was taken off yesterday during Germany's international friendly clash against Spain. Amidst concern that he could be a doubt for the games against the rossoneri and the Los Blancos, Khedira took to Instagram to post a positive update regarding his injury.
