Khedira snubs Man Utd as he names possible Champions League winners

Serie A players are now on break and will return to action next week. Juventus are currently sitting one point behind table leaders Napoli but the bianconeri have managed to qualify for the Champions League round of 16.



The Old Lady’s star Sami Khedira has talked to Sky Sport to share his thoughts on the current campaign in Serie A and Champions League: “This season will be different”, the Germany star said. “There are many top clubs like Napoli, Inter, Roma and Lazio. And of course Juventus. We must work even harder to win another Serie A title. We must remain focused but I think it will be more difficult to win again.”



“Champions League it’s always a very complicated trophy to win. There are always a few surprises in the group stage but the real tournament starts now. There is not one single favourite. Bayern Munich have a new manager and they can win. Manchester City and Psg have lot of money and quality players, Barcelona and Real Madrid are always there, and there is Juventus too. There are many clubs that can win the Champions League.”

