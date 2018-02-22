Kiev 0-2 Lazio: Final player ratings

A tired but determined Lazio side pulled off a surprising 0-2 road victory against Dynamo Kiev on Thursday night to advance to the Europa League quarterfinals.



Goals from Lucas Leiva and Stefan de Vrij secured the 4-2 aggregate success for the Bianceleste. After drawing in Rome 2-2, many pegged Simone Inzaghi’s side to bow out in chilly Ukraine in the second leg.



The victory came only 48 hours after their heated rivals, Roma, advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday over Shakhtar Donetsk. With the advantage over Donetsk in road goals, the Giallorossi advanced with a 2-2 aggregate score.



Here are the player ratings for Lazio:

G: Strakosha – 6.5

DC: Felipe – 7.5

DC: de Vrij – 8.0

DC: Radu – 7.0

RWB: Patric – 6.0

LWB: Lulic – 6.5

MF: Paolo – 7.6

MF: Leiva – 8.0

MF: Alberto – 8.0

CAM: Anderson – 8.0

CF: Immobile – 6.5



Subs:

RWB: Marusic – 6.0

LWB: Lukaku – 6.5

CF: Caicedo – 6.5