Klopp admits he tried to sign Tottenham star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he tried to sign Christian Eriksen when he was in charge of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The Denmark International moved to the North London club in summer 2013 and has quickly become one of the best players in the Premier League.



The 25-year-old has eight goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances with the Spurs so far this season and his contract with the White Hart Lane hierarchy expires in 2020.

Klopp is a long time admirer of the Danish star and has told British media that he wanted to sign him while at Borussia Dortmund.



“Everybody would like to have a player like Eriksen. I wanted to sign him when I was at Borussia Dortmund but we couldn’t manage. We had been scouting him for very long time, but our efforts were in vain. He has developed a lot since then and has become a very strong footballer.”



