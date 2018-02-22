Klopp admits he won’t stay at Liverpool...forever

Jurgen Klopp says there is “no chance” of him spending another 20 years at Liverpool and emulating the iconic spells of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson at Arsenal and Manchester United.



Klopp is desperate to bring the good times back to Liverpool, but has made it clear that he will not be overseeing a dynasty spanning more than two decades.



“No way, no chance,” he told BBC Sport. “I respect Arsene and Sir Alex a lot for what they did for football, but the game has changed a lot. I think the first 15 years for these guys were like a holiday compared to what they had in the last 15 years of their job.



“The social media thing, I don’t read it, but it has influence from all sides and things that I don’t understand. I’m 50 and young in all things of life, but I’m too old for this.”



Klopp added: “In 20 years’ time, then I am 70 and I can guarantee that I won’t be here. We shouldn’t draw this dark picture for all Liverpool fans that they have to deal with me for the next 20 years, let’s stay positive.”