Klopp admits Liverpool already out of Premier League race?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked to assembled media after the Premier League clash against Chelsea and commented the Reds’ chances to win the title this season. Manchester City are the current Premier League table leaders and, at the moment, no team seem quite strong enough to reach Pep Guardiola’s side on top of the table.



Klopp’s words at the end of the Anfield Road clash, however, may mean the German does not believe in winning the Premier League title already.



“I think we’d be crazy if we’d think we can get Manchester City. We must win our games, but they carry on winning their games. It’s really important in life to have your target and the right targets to be a happy person. I’m not interested in Manchester City, I don’t think of them, I think we should have won today.”



​Watch Klopp’s press conference after Liverpool-Chelsea in the video below.

