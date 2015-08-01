Jurgen Klopp has given the green light to Philippe Coutinho’s departure,

The Catalan paper claims that the Liverpool manager has okayed the 25-year-old’s move to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are reported to be preparing a bid of over €100 million for him. The idea would be to replace Neymar, who left for PSG last week for €222m.

The former Inter player is expected to join the Nou Camp side either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Brazilian international scored 13 goals last season in Premier League action, adding seven assists. The arrival of Mohamed Salah didn’t seem to be a threat to him, but may have persuaded Liverpool that they’re covered in attacking midfield.

Reports over the last few days seemed to indicate that the Reds would stonewall any attempt at relieving them of the midfielder.

Coutinho would, at over €100m, become the most expensive signing in Barcelona’s history.