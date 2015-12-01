Klopp believes in VAR after FA Cup exit, despite two favorable rulings

After losing to West Brom on Saturday, despite a pair of favorable VAR rulings, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the new refereeing element will be beneficial to the sport in the long run.



VAR was used at Anfield to overturn two of referee Craig Pawson's decisions in an action-packed first half, sparking scenes of confusion as Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by West Brom in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday night.



Defender Craig Dawson thought he had put West Brom 3-1 up after a corner, but the goal was then disallowed for offside upon review, before Liverpool were awarded a penalty when Jake Livermore was ruled to have brought down Mohamed Salah after Pawson initially ignored Liverpool's claims.



"I think it's normal," Klopp told a postmatch news conference. "Of course, it will change these things. Is it nice that West Brom celebrates a goal and then somebody tells them it's not a goal? But I think that's what we actually always wanted. If a goal should be disallowed then it should be disallowed.”



"Usually in these two situations after the game we talk about it and I have to explain a defeat which may be not was deserved because we did not get a penalty and they scored another goal."