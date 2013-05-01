Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has maintained that Daniel Sturridge still has a future at the club. The 27-year-old, who has missed vast parts of this season through injury, has failed to gain a regular starting berth when fit but having starred in his sides 4-0 destruction of West Ham United last weekend, his boss has hinted he may stay on Merseyside next season.





The German tactician told The Times (via The Express) that; “A fit Sturridge is an unbelievable player. That’s a pity of the situation, not often enough but he’s now fit, spot on, trained two or three weeks.” When quizzed if he thought Sturridge could remain at the club over the summer he replied; “Of course”.

The player is coming to the end of his contract at Anfield and is even believed to have told close friends that he would prefer a move away from the club and preferably one to London. The side he excelled against last weekend are known admirers and would have been suitably impressed at his performance at the London Stadium.