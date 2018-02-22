Klopp complains about penalty decision after Liverpool defeat against Man Utd

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the Reds’ defensive attitude at the Old Trafford as the Reds were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.



The German tactician, however, did also complain for a wrong penalty call decision: “It was a clear penalty with Fellaini on Mane, in situations like this you need to make the right decision. However, it is all about the result and we lost”, Klopp told Sky Sport after the game.



“Their two goals made the game not easy, we had a lot of positive moments, two good moments in the first half where we could finish better. We didn’t score before half time and in the second half we chased the game. It is hard to do against a team like Manchester United but we tried. We chased the game in the second half and caused them problems but this is a result game and they have the result and we don’t.”

