Liverpool is set to battle rival Everton without, arguably, their two most potent offensive players. Jurgen Klopp confirmed that neither Philippe Coutinho nor Mohamed Salah will take the pitch on Saturday.As for their newest signing, Virgil van Dijk, the German manager remained coy when asked about his availability."Mo and Phil are not available,” he said at a press conference on Thursday. “Virgil is obviously healthy, we'll see what we do with him. He needs to be in tune with the team, I know everyone is desperate to see him on the pitch, but there's no rush for us."