Liverpool did their best to keep Philippe Coutinho, according to Coach Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield side has agreed to sell the Brazilian star to Barcelona for a massive

150 million.

The former Inter man has already nabbed seven Premier League goals this season, and was already close to a move in the summer, when the Blaugrana had three offers rejected.

It became apparent that the 25-year-old really wanted the move, handing in a transfer request late in the summer window.

According to Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool did everything they could to keep the attacking midfielder.

"It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known.

"Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his team-mates this was a move he was desperate to make happen.

"Despite that, we managed to keep the player here beyond the summer window, hoping that we would be able to persuade him to stay and be part of what we are looking to do.

"I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain, but he is 100 per cent certain his future - and that of his family - belongs at Barcelona. It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind.”