Klopp defends Liverpool goalkeeper after Arsenal howler

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp was somewhat disappointed that his team were unable to put yesterday's Premier League fixture away at Arsenal to bed despite dominating for almost 55 minutes.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the match the Klopp stated that: "It is difficult to explain, we should be three, four even five-nil up before we don't defend a cross. It feels really strange. A point at Arsenal is a good result for most teams in the world but it feels not too good at the moment. We made mistakes on both sides of the game but it is unlikely to win 6-3 or something at Arsenal. We didn't take all of our chances but three goals should be enough. Arsenal were not in the game apart from 10 minutes."



The former Borussia Dortmund manager continued: "You need to be angry with yourself, not sad or insecure. We came back into the game and scored our third. The point is the minimum we deserve. Because of the intensity of the game it was not easy to create clearer chances. When you get a point at Arsenal it is usually OK but after this give me a few minutes to get there."



In conclusion Klopp downplayed goalkeeper Mignolet's mistake when Arsenal equalized sating that: "He misjudged it. A second hand would have helped but that is how it is. You don’t need to make it bigger than it is. It felt like we shouldn’t have conceded but we did. Defending is a team thing. Today we make individual mistakes and that is not cool."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)