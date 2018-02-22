There is some bad news for Liverpool fans: Emre Can may not play until the end of the season, if Jurgen Klopp is accurate (via 101greatgoals).

The Reds star’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has long been linked to Juventus, and has agreed to terms with the Bianconeri to join on a Bosman next season.

The Anfield side received some good news in the return to training of Mo Salah, whose 39 seasonal goals will come in very handy as the Reds try to keep their 3-0 lead against City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Asked about injuries ahead of that tie, Klopp said that Can could return this season.

When quizzed by Sky Sports Germany, however, the Coach seemed to confirm a question asking whether Can’s season was over. The former Bayer Leverkusen star has been out with a back injury since mid-January.