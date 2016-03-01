Jurgen Klopp stressed the importance of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to Liverpool and praised their workrate in the 2-0 victory at Southampton on Sunday.

Firmino scored his 20th goal of the season inside six minutes at St. Mary's and delivered an exquisite backheeled assist for Salah's 42nd-minute goal, the Egypt international's 29th in all competitions.

"Our boys are important for us," Klopp told his postmatch news conference. "What I love is of course their skills and attitude, but the workrate is outstanding.

"Both get the profit from the style of play, that's for sure as well. We play in the areas where they like to have the ball.

"In this strong league you cannot be third without fantastic players and yes, they are two of them."

Liverpool moved up to third place in the PdmwieP League

, two points adrift of second-placed Manchester United, following a comfortable win on the south coast.