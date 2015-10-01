Klopp eyes Arsenal ace as possible Emre Can replacement
05 February at 17:10According to The Sun, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has identified Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere as a potential summer transfer target, especially if Emre Can leaves the club in order to join Juventus.
The England international has failed to convince Gunners boss Arsène Wenger of his credentials since returning from injury, though there is a belief that he still has a lot to offer in the right environment.
With Can almost certain to sign for the Serie A champions, it seems Klopp will be forced to find a replacement for him come the end of the season. Indeed, Juve CEO Beppe Marotta has been on the German midfielder’s tail for a considerable period of time now.
With Wenger under pressure to bring in more high profile signings following the arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last month, it could be the case that Wilshere is sacrificed in order to free up more cash.
