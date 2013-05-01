Klopp fights back over Barcelona signing Coutinho comments
17 August at 16:00Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has blasted Barcelona general manager Pep Segura over comments he made regarding Philippe Countinho’s supposed imminent arrival at the Nou Camp, according to the Daily Express.
Coutinho has handed in a transfer request to force a move to the La Liga giants who are looking at both the Brazil international and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for Neymar – who left to Paris Saint-German for £200m
But an unhappy Klopp has fought back, saying, “I don’t know why other people are saying what they’re saying. I don’t even know him. I have never met him.
“We have already said what we have to say. No news from me. Nobody told me anything different since we spoke last time.
“Since he had a back problem he is not in training. I have nothing bad to say about this.
“We are not silly, we know it is a very difficult situation - but there’s nothing new to say.
“It’s not always easy for me to say the 100 per cent truth, even if I don’t like to lie. But this time this is the situation.”
