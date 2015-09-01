Klopp furious at referee as Spurs snatch late draw at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was furious with referee Jon Moss in the aftermath of his side’s 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur this evening. The 47-year-old official awarded Spurs two penalties late in the match, one of which was converted by Harry Kane, allowing Mauricio Pochettino’s men to leave Anfield with a point. Here is what the German coach had to say:



“It was two sides both wanting to win desperately. That is how it is and we have to accept it. I’m not allowed to go into the referee’s room for another half an hour. Do you think he will come to me and tell me why he made those decisions? We all know the first one was not a penalty. You need to be sure in the last minute. He (Moss) obviously wanted to be in the middle of the action but we cannot change that.



“How can you control the game against Spurs for 90 minutes? They have too much quality, though the result was massively influenced by the linesman’s decisions. I cannot believe some of the decisions today. Yes, Virgil van Dijk touched him but Lamela wanted a touch and jumped into him. It’s hard to accept some of the decisions today – you have to defend with a lot of passion and we did that. However, we didn’t get the benefit of that today. What can I say?”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)