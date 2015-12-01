Klopp gives Juventus Emre Can boost
28 January at 16:45Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Emre Can could be on his way out of Liverpool. Talking to Dazn (via Ilbianconero) after the Reds’ FA Cup defeat against West Bromwich Albion, the German said: “Emre is a young player, but he is already very important for us. Sometimes a player simply wants his contract to end. I know this is not a good situation for the club, but we have to accept it.”
“As long as Emre Can does what he is doing right now I have nothing to complain about.”
Juventus are in pole position to sign the Germany International although both Manchester City and Bayern Munich want to sign the 24-year-old.
Chiefs of the Serie A giants are in talks with the player’s entourage since several months but there is still no agreement between the two parties.
According to our sources Juventus are pushing for the player to sign a pre-contract agreement with them as soon as possible.
Can, however, has yet not taken a final decision about his future.
