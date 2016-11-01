Klopp 'happy' for Salah’s Chelsea flop

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp talked to assembled media on Friday afternoon ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Chelsea. The Germany star was asked his thoughts on why Mohammed Salah flopped during his time at Chelsea: “I think nobody is to be blamed for that”, Klopp said.



“Mo took the next chance, he went on loan to Fiorentina and then to Roma. That’s an interesting way, he improved a lot for sure, especially physical wise. He has always been a very good player. In Basel he was already quick, I think he has nothing to prove.”



“Now he is at Liverpool, if he had played well at Chelsea we probably wouldn’t have had him so I am happy about this situation.”



Salah joined Liverpool from Roma this past summer. The Egypt star has had a stunning start to the season having scored 14 goals and registered 4 assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.