Jurgen Klopp has come out in defence of midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The Liverpool star isn’t generally seen as being the most technical box-to-box player, but he has been a central cog for both the Reds and the Three Lions in recent years.

Klopp was speaking to the press about the midfielder, who is returning from an injury.

"For me, it is quite difficult to talk about the obvious things. Jordan Henderson is a very good footballer", Klopp said.

"He is an England international player and for us our skipper. He may [even] skipper England, I have no clue. How can he not be a brilliant player when he is a Liverpool player?

"If somebody doesn’t see his value, what can I do? Do you think after what I’ve said now they will see his value? I am not sure. I am happy he is back, very happy."

Henderson has already featured in seventeen games this season.