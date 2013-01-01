Klopp: Here’s why Liverpool won’t replace Coutinho

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must stop "thinking" about replacing Philippe Coutinho and does not blame the team's recent back-to-back losses on the Brazilian's absence.



Coutinho left for Barcelona in a deal worth 160 million euros on January 6th, but Liverpool are yet to reinvest any of those funds in their first-team squad.



Last week saw Liverpool's 18-match unbeaten run come to an end at Swansea City before they were knocked out of the FA Cup -- their most realistic chance of silverware this season -- by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.



Speaking at a news conference to preview the midweek trip to Huddersfield Town, Klopp said: "Phil Coutinho is not easy to replace in this transfer window. It's why Barca pay a big amount of money for Phil Coutinho because he's pretty rare to get. We can stop thinking about that.”



"It's not about replacing anybody. It's about using our own opportunity, our own tools, players, our tactics, formations and all that stuff. Yes, it's right that we didn't play well at Swansea, but a few days before we played fantastic against Man City.”

