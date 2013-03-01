Jurgen Klopp has made some

With the Brazilian star being linked to a move to Barcelona once again, the Liverpool gaffer said that the former Inter man was “essential”, but also that “anything could happen.”

“Set a price? Interesting,” Klopp said according to Sport.es, “Philippe is an essential player for us.”

“We need to stop thinking about him at the moment because there are many stories in the Spanish press. I have nothing more to say about that.”

Then, however, the former Borussia manager hinted that Coutinho may indeed have made such a request. Reports indicated that the Brazilian had handed in a transfer request towards the end of the summer transfer window.

“Many things could happen. Sometimes one or two players could tell me that they want a change, or that they want to go somewhere. If this happens, we have to take this into consideration and make our decision”.