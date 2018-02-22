Klopp hints: Liverpool will spend big again
12 March at 17:15Jurgen Klopp has defended Liverpool’s transfer spending, and has hinted that the Anfield side will keep shelling out big sums if a player is “a fit”.
"When the player is the right player it is not important how expensive he was. He needs to fit in the team, that's why we paid the price," Klopp said in a post-game press conference after his Liverpool side lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Saturday.
The Reds have spent some wild sums on the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Naby Keita, yet still feel like they are at least several players short of truly competing.
For Klopp, however, the €75 million spent on Van Dijk aren’t a problem, a position he has stuck to since the Dutchman joined from Southampton at the end of January.
"This club will do what we have to do. The owners are ready for that. That was the sign for it but it doesn't mean we only spend in this [expensive] category.
"It's all about timing, doing the right thing at the right moment. If the player is the right player this club will pay big money. If it's not the right player, it's not the value of the player.
"The transfer fees only jumped in the last year. We cannot say the exact numbers but was it £40m for Mo Salah? I would say that's decent money but it looks like, 'what's that?' Everybody asks Roma, 'How can you do that?' That's strange."
The German then added that Liverpool are probably going to be shelling out more big sums in the future.
"It still needs to be the mix of bringing in the new player and letting the group grow," he said. "That's how it is. If you always change four or five positions it's wrong. You don't make the team better. You can make it better in the long term but nobody is waiting for the long term."
