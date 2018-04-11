Klopp: ‘I though Barcelona elimination was a joke’
11 April at 16:55Both Roma and Liverpool have qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League beating opponents that seemed to be the favourites when the quarter-finals when drawn.
Liverpool had the better of Manchester City with a 5-1 win on aggregate while Roma completed a stunning comeback yesterday night beating Barcelona 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.
The giallorossi had lost the opening tie at the Nou Camp 4-1 last week.
Talking to media after Liverpool’s away win to Manchester City, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that he initially didn’t believe Barcelona were out of the Champions League.
“I thought it was a joke”, the German manager said. “Everbody thought that Barcelona and Manchester City would qualify, that’s normal”, Klopp added.
“I was walking through the stairs when somebody told me Roma had qualified and I didn’t believe it. It’s not that I don’t respect Roma. On the contrary, I think they have an amazing team and great players like Edin Dzeko.”
