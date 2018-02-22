Klopp: Liverpool aren't through yet
05 April at 10:45Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool are hardly out of the woods, despite mauling Manchester City 3-0 last night.
Few were expecting the Anfield side to win the first leg of its Champions League quarter-final bout in such a fashion, leaving the Sky Blues on the brink of elimination.
But Coach Klopp is hardly resting on his laurels, claiming post-match that he has been “too long in the business. Being against us 3-0 down, [City] need to open up a little, maybe we can use it. I don't know.”
The German may be thinking about the 5-0 shellacking his side was on the wrong end of the last time they visited the Etihad, earlier this season.
"But it is not decided. It is better than 1-0, it's better than 3-1, it's much better than 3-2. But it's only half-time. No one was in the dressing room dancing around after the half-time result. This is about 190 minutes or so."
Klopp added: "I don't feel we are already through. We have to work. I have no problem with that. You have to celebrate the party when the party starts, not four weeks before and I cannot ignore that we have to play in between another game.
"The only place where the people are more happy about the result than here is Goodison [ahead of Saturday's Merseyside Derby]. We have to fight there and then we have to fight again. That's our life, but it will not be easy."
