The German Coach had worked with the Gabonese striker from 2013 in Germany, when he was signed by Borussia from Saint-Etienne.

Though he has gone on to net 23 goals in all competitions this season, the former Milan man seems to have grown tired of the Yellow & Black, and is being linked to a

60 million move to Arsenal.

The sum is reported to have been agreed between Arsenal and BVB.

Though Liverpool have lost Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge this winter, however, Coach Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe that the Reds needed to get Aubameyang.

"Auba is really a good guy," Klopp said. "Of course, reading the newspapers, you ask yourself if all these things must happen. But in fact things are mostly not that controversial as they are presented. In the end everybody will be happy.

"In the first half of the season he also scored often, although last summer he wanted to go to China allegedly. He is a great player but he does not play in a position for which we urgently need new players."