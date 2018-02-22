Klopp makes five changes to Liverpool lineup ahead of Roma clash

Liverpool are currently third place in the Premier League and locked in a battle for Champions League qualification.



However, their 7 point advantage over 5th-place Chelsea might be just enough breathing room to feel they can rest a few players ahead of the Champions League semifinals and still get a positive result, particularly in a match against the last-placed team in the league.



The Reds have gone for a mixed approach to Saturday’s fixture by giving a deserved rest to a few top players while also fielding quality with the likes of star frontmen Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, as well as the usual suspects in midfield albeit Oxlade-Chamberlain.



The most changes have come on the back line ahead of their stiff challenge of dealing with Edin Dzeko’s size and strength and Cengiz Ünder’s pace and playmaking ability. Young outside backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Arnold-Alexander both receive rests ahead of Tuesday’s first leg, and center back Ragnar Klavan slides in for Dejan Lovren.



Perhaps the most important decision comes up top with Brazilian Roberto Firmino being named a substitute. Replacement Danny Ings has already taken advantage of his opportunity by scoring a 4th-minute goal, his first since October 2015.

