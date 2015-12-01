Klopp more than satisfied with Liverpool win over Southampton
11 February at 20:40Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was full of praise for his attacking players in the aftermath of his side’s 2-0 victory over Southampton earlier this evening. Here is what the German said during his post-match media briefing:
“Three points, clean sheet – yeah, almost perfect. The kind of goals were fantastic. You can’t play better than Roberto and Mo in that moment. It was not a brilliant performance, not everything worked well, the wind was quite strange. It was difficult circumstances and we did the job. That is very important.
“We scored early, got the second goal in the right moment and then controlled the game. We don’t have normal weekends anymore. We want to finish the season in the top four and we need the points. I don’t think nine points from Arsenal is enough to have rest but it is nine points. There is a lot to go for and we will try to carry on like today.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
