Jurgen Klopp has denied that there is any tension with Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian star has been linked to a move to Barcelona, even handing in a transfer request two weeks ago so that he could move to the Nou Camp.

So far, Liverpool have steadfastly refused any offer for the Brazilian, and reports this morning indicated that they wouldn’t even countenance the latest, fourth bid from the Blaugrana.

"Of course, everything is okay between me and him,"

Coutinho has so far skipped the Reds’ Premier League games against Watford and Crystal Palace, though he has been reportedly left out because of a back issue.

"I never give any comment to whatever's written or said but it's 100 per cent clear that nothing's changed,” Klopp continued.

"I said already, my English is not good enough to give five different answers and always the same question, so nothing changed."

Klopp also made it clear that the Brazilian was out of tonight’s Champions League playoff with Hoffenheim because of illness.

"He can't start tomorrow because on top of that, he's now ill”.

"It will take time because he has not trained for a long time. I've no idea at this moment (when he will return), we would have to check when he is back."