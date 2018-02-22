Jurgen Klopp is not resting on his laurels because Liverpool have reached the Champons League final.

The German was speaking after his side just about edged Roma to win their semi-final tussle 7-6, losing 4-2 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Yet the former Borussia Dortmund Coach, who has already come out on the losing side in a CL final against Bayern Munich, wants to go the whole hog.

"Look, we were in the League Cup final and we didn't win it. People don't tell me in the street since then: 'Thank you for bringing us to the final.' We were in the Europa League final,” the Coach said.

"I didn't see any trophies after these games. They don't hang silver medals at Melwood. That's the pity, that's the game. So there's still a job to do but that's how it is. Going to a final is really nice -- I did it a few times -- but winning it is even nicer. We will be ready.”

The German Coach was also full of praise for opponents Real Madrid, who knocked out Bayern Munich in the semi-final stage in controversial fashion.

"You cannot be more experienced in the competition than Real Madrid. I think pretty much 80 percent of the team played all these finals -- four times in the last five years -- and they are still together.

"So if we talk about experience, they are experienced and we are not. But we will be really on fire, you can imagine.”